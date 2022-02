Louisiana Tech showed signs of what made the team great in 2021: pitching. The Bulldogs defeat Wichita State, 7-3, in the 2022 season opener at Pat Patterson Park, Love Field.

Pitchers Jonathan Fincher and Cade Gibson combine for 14 strikeouts, with each having seven.

Down 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jorge Corona sparked Tech’s offense with a three-run home run in the home half of the fourth.

Both teams return to action, Saturday at 2:00.