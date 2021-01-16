Louisiana Tech looking to sweep the road runners of UTSA

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is No. 2 in the D1 Baseball recruiting ranking released on Friday, marking the third Top 3 finish for the class of new players who will make a significant impact upon the Tigers’ 2021 season.

LSU’s class was ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball in the fall. The Tigers’ newcomers and veteran players are engaged in individual workouts at Alex Box Stadium, and the first full-squad practice is scheduled for Friday, January 29.