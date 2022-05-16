By: Kane McGuire/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech’s Sam Murphy tees off Monday morning as an individual to begin the 2022 NCAA Norman Regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.



TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Course: Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club (Par 72 – 7,452 yards)

Rounds: Three (54 holes – 18 holes each round)

Round One – Monday, May 16 (Tee time – 10:12 a.m.)

Round Two – Tuesday, May 17 (Tee time – TBD)

Round Three – Wednesday, May 18 (Tee time – TBD)

Number of Golfers: 13 teams/10 individuals

Live Stats: HERE



ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH

Murphy became just the second Bulldog in program history to qualify as an individual for an NCAA Regional, this after having a stellar 2021-22 season that earned him Second Team All-Conference USA honors.



He had the highest or second highest score for LA Tech in 10 of the 11 events this season while averaging a team-best 71.56 per round, which currently ranks third best in program history.



The fifth-year senior opened the 2021-22 season with a tournament win at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek Country Club. Murphy won the event by four strokes, firing a combined -13 (68-68-67=203) for his second ever individual victory.



It would be the first of four top-10 finishes for the Decatur, Alabama native who shot 18 rounds under par (out of 32) this season and shot under par in at least one round in 10 of the 11 events.