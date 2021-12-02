Louisiana Tech defeats Texas Southern 87-60

By: Kane McGuire/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech was efficient in almost every phase Wednesday night, leading wire-to-wire in an 87-60 victory over Texas Southern inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.



LA Tech (5-2) continued to click offensively, eclipsing 80+ points for the fifth straight game while scoring at all three levels – from the field (season-high 33 made field goals), from beyond the arc (10 made three-pointers) and from the foul line (went 11-of-13).



It was the defensive end though that head coach Eric Konkol wanted to see cranked up a notch, specifically in the rebounding category against one of the best rebounding teams in the country in Texas Southern (0-7).



LA Tech ended up setting the tone on that end of the floor as well, holding the Tigers to just 23 first-half points to help take a 42-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.



Kenneth Lofton, Jr. was starting to take over, juking his defender with the ball to make a three-foot floater to give the ‘Dogs a 48-30 edge with 15:09 to play. He immediately came out of the game due to injury, but the offense stayed in rhythm.



Amorie Archibald took over for a stretch, scoring seven straight points. The advantage continued to grow with scoring from all Bulldogs, especially David Green who’s fourth (out of five) three-pointer gave the home team their largest lead of the contest at 82-47 with 4:12 to go.