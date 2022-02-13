Trent Taylor is finally getting the chance to play in a Super Bowl. The Louisiana Tech alum missed his chance to play in 2019, when his former team, the 49ers met Kansas City, due to a season-ending injury.

The Bengals announced on Twitter that the Evangel High School alum has been elevated from the team’s practice squad, to the active roster.

Roster Update: We’ve elevated DT Mike Daniels and WR Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Super Bowl LVI. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 12, 2022

This would mark the second-straight season a Louisiana Tech alum played in the Super Bowl. In 2020, L’Jarius Sneed played for the Chiefs in their loss to Tampa Bay.