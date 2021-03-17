Louisiana Tech alum, 14-year NFL veteran Tramon Williams retires on 38th birthday

Tuesday was just another day in the NFL offseason for many players. But, not for Tramon Williams. The Louisiana Tech alum celebrated his 38th birthday. He also called it a career.

The cornerback formally announced his retirement from the NFL, after a 14-year career. Williams initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2006, only to be released in September of that year.

Williams signed with the Packers in November 2006. He remained in Green Bay until 2014. After, the former Bulldog suited up for Cleveland and Arizona, before returning to the Packers for two seasons.

He made NFL history in 2020. Williams began the year in Baltimore, until he was waived in January, following the Ravens’ playoff exit. Three days later, the Packers signed Williams and became the first player ever to play two different teams in the same postseason.

Williams ends his career with 205 games played, 593 tackles and 433 yards in passes intercepted.