Local college football coach chimes in on #WeWantToPlay social media movement

There is a growing movement on social media. And, it is giving players and coaches alike to let their voices be heard.

It is referred to as the #WeWantToPlay movement. Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, laid the groundwork for what he feels needs to be done, in hopes of having college football in 2020.

In his Tweet, Lawrence asked for the NCAA to establish universal health and safety procedures, give players the opportunity to opt out or play the season, guarantee eligibility on whether a player chooses to play the season, and the creation of a college football players association.

ULM head football coach, Matt Viator, voiced his opinion on Twitter.

As the Head Coach of @ULMFB I am so proud of how our players have handled themselves during these difficult times. They have followed every protocol asked of them and deserve every opportunity to play the game they love. I fully stand behind our players and staff. #WeWantToPlay — Matt Viator (@CoachViator) August 10, 2020

Viator stated that players have followed all the necessary measures to ensure they hit the gridiron in 2020.