‘It’s been talked about for weeks, but nothing concrete’ Grambling to meet Southern in Bayou Classic set for April 2021 in Shreveport

There were rumblings and rumors on social media, over the weekend, of the Bayou Classic being played in Shreveport. It turns out, those rumors are true.

Officials from the City of Shreveport, Grambling and Southern all were joined together for a Monday morning press conference. It was officially announced the 47th annual event will be held inside Shreveport’s Independence Stadium on April 17, 2021.

Originally, the game was slated for its usual late November slot. But, in August the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) pushed all Fall sports to Spring.

“It’s been talked about for several weeks, but nothing concrete, ” says Broderick Fobbs, Grambling head football coach. “I’m a firm believer in we made the right decision to wait and play this Spring. And, then the good thing about it is we were the first conference to make that decision. So, the health and safety and wellness of our players is always the first thing on the agenda. So, I was very excited to be a part of that.”