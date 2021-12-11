Hue Jackson named New Head Coach for Grambling State University Football Program

Hue Jackson has been selected as the new head football coach at Grambling State University. The announcement was made during a press conference at GSU earlier this morning. Jackson was the head coach for the Browns from 2016 to 2018.

He assembled a 3-36-1 record which includes a winless season in 2017. Throughout his coaching career, he has worked for several NFL teams such as the Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and the Oakland Raiders.

