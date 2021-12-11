Hue Jackson named New Head Coach for Grambling State University Football Program

Grambling, LA (KTVE/KARD) —

Hue Jackson has been selected as the new head football coach at Grambling State University. The announcement was made during a press conference at GSU earlier this morning. Jackson was the head coach for the Browns from 2016 to 2018.

He assembled a 3-36-1 record which includes a winless season in 2017. Throughout his coaching career, he has worked for several NFL teams such as the Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and the Oakland Raiders.