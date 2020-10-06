Homecoming Heartbreak: Warhawks let down in final seconds versus Georgia Southern

“Unfortunately, we came up a little short.”

Life is a game of inches. Unfortunately, the Warhawks were left heartbroken in theirs last Saturday. Quarterback Colby Suits was denied of a late go-ahead score. The team came so close to getting their first win of the season.

“We did some good things, ” says Matt Viator, ULM head football coach. “Got a few stops at the end of the game, on defense. Hit some big plays offensively. Certainly left some out there.”

There’s no denying the contest should not have even come down to that point. Part of the reason why it did? A blocked punt in which Georgia Southern soon converted to points – and a missed point after attempt in the fourth quarter.

“We still have to clean up some things, ” says Viator. “Starting with the kicking game, no doubt. And, our punt protection, and punt operation. We haven’t seemed to get that right either.”

The pass game is coming together. In the fourth quarter versus the Eagles, Suits hit 11 different targets. In the final 15 minutes of play, ULM outgained the opposition by 95 yards.

“You want to stay patient with the run game, ” Viator says. “When you’re 11, 14 and 17 points down in the third quarter the other night you tend to go to that … and the pure drop back game and stuff I’ve called them in the first four games, I normally do in 12.”

More good news, Ouachita alum, Sir’Darrius Ellis made his first career start. The defensive lineman tied for third with eight tackles.

“Glad to see him get an opportunity, ” says Viator. “Just never know. It’s what you try to tell those guys, kids that come into your program whether they’re on scholarship or walk-on. Either way, you have to be patient, it’s college football.”

ULM will travel to play Liberty, Saturday at 11:00 a.m.