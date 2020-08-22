Skip Holtz on leadership for Louisiana Tech’s defense, ” … the culture of what this program is all about is going to come from the Jaiden Cole(s) and Zach Hannibal(s) … “

Louisiana Tech is spending the next three weeks getting ready for their season opener, versus Baylor, on September 12.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the entire team. But, leadership is not one of them.

Neville alum Jaiden Cole and Ouachita’s Zach Hannibal have become the elder statesmen of the Bulldogs secondary.

Both are expected to help a defense that’s without nine valuable pieces from a season ago.

“Having two guys, one going into his senior year – one in Zach Hannibal, and one like Jaiden Cole, going into his junior year, that’s where you put your saddle, ” says Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech head football coach. “Those are your staples right now. The culture of what this program is all about is going to come from the Jaiden Cole(s) and the Zach Hannibal(s).”