WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This Saturday, September 9, 2023, the following college football games will take place on KTVE/KARD:

Game Time Station Nebraska @ Colorado 11:00 AM KARD FOX 14 Iowa @ Iowa State 2:30 PM KARD FOX 14 Oregon @ Texas Tech 6:00 PM KARD FOX 14 Charlotte @ Maryland 6:30 PM KTVE NBC 10 Stanford @ USC 9:00 PM KARD FOX 14

The games will be exclusively broadcast on KTVE/KARD, but since KTVE/KARD was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, 2023, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the games unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800-531-5000 and demand that they restore KTVE/KARD to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KTVE/KARD has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KTVE/KARD is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KTVE/KARD broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports will also be carrying the game such as Buffalo Wild Wings.

KTVE/KARD’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800-531-5000 and complain.