Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
ArkLaMiss Now
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
Man wins $2 million in lottery after ‘losing everything’ in flood
An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday
‘Funky pickles’ seized after customs agents discover $4 million in methamphetamines stashed inside
Earth under Geomagnetic Storm Watch on Sunday
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast: Sunday, April 25th, 2021
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast: Saturday, April 24th, 2021
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, April 23rd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, April 23rd
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Friday afternoon/evening
Video
Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 22nd
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
LHSAA baseball playoff brackets have been released | Sterlington, West Monroe, & Neville with high seeds
Video
Top Stories
Hall of Fame college basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, leaves Baylor and will join LSU as their next head coach
Video
Tiger Woods posts photo on crutches as crash recovery continues
Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Tennis Championship to be held in Monroe
Thomas Morestead’s latest visit to Monroe is a special one
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards announces $700M Renewable Diesel Refinery plans
Video
ELECTION RESULTS: April 24th Runoff Election
Our LIVE in El Dorado event comes to a close
Video
LIVE in El Dorado: Segment 15
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hall of Fame college basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, leaves Baylor and will join LSU as their next head coach
College Sports
Posted:
Apr 25, 2021 / 10:42 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 25, 2021 / 10:43 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Hall of Fame college basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, leaves Baylor and will join LSU as their next head coach
Video
One person killed in downtown Shreveport shooting
Glenn Close knows all about ‘Da Butt’ in Oscars’ game
Three face charges after meth found on Greyhound
Report: Les Miles reached settlement with student over harassment allegations at LSU
Don't Miss
Weekend Forecast: Sunday, April 25th, 2021
Man wins $2 million in lottery after ‘losing everything’ in flood
Earth under Geomagnetic Storm Watch on Sunday
3-year-old boy fatally shot at child’s birthday party
Louisiana neighborhood sees “beary” exciting visitor on Sunday
Gallery
Pink Moon: The biggest and brightest full moon we’ve seen this year rises Monday night
See inside the $80 million ‘Crystal Palace’ for sale in Missouri
Video
Trending Stories
Hall of Fame college basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, leaves Baylor and will join LSU as their next head coach
Video
One person killed in downtown Shreveport shooting
Glenn Close knows all about ‘Da Butt’ in Oscars’ game
Three face charges after meth found on Greyhound
Report: Les Miles reached settlement with student over harassment allegations at LSU