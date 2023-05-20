Game Recap: Baseball by Grambling State Athletics | Curtis Ford

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas | Just a day after securing the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Baseball West Division title, Grambling State took care of business once again versus Prairie View A&M, disposing of the Panthers 6-2 on Friday afternoon at Tankersly Field.

Connor Rudy (9-4) notched the victory on the mound, holding the PVAMU to two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk in five innings of work.

Grambling State (27-23 overall, 22-6 SWAC) registered 11 hits on the day. Keylon Mack continued to showcase his powerful bat, smacking his team-leading 13th home run of the season. Mack went 2-for-5 and also added a double to his tally.

The afternoon started on a high note for the Tigers with Tiger Borom reaching on a fielding error at shortstop to begin the first inning. Kyle Walker immediately scored him with an RBI double to center field. Later in the inning, Cameron Bufford roped an RBI double to left center field, scoring Walker and giving GSU a 2-0 lead.

After Prairie View A&M (18-35, 14-14 SWAC) got a run back in the bottom of the second inning, Grambling State pushed the gap back to two runs in the top of the third on Mack’s solo homer to right field.

PVAMU trimmed the lead to 3-2 on an RBI single by Sebastian Coria, but that was as close as the Panthers could get to the Tigers.

In the seventh inning, Trevor Hatton hit a leadoff single. He proceeded to steal second base and while stealing third, advanced home on a throwing error by PVAMU’s catcher, stretching the lead to 4-2.

GSU scored its final two runs of the afternoon on a two-RBI single from Jose Vargas .

Along with Mack, Kyle Walker and Julian Murphy also had multi-hit games. Walker went 2-for-4 and RBI and a double, while Murphy was 2-for-5.

Up Next

Grambling State wraps up the regular on Saturday afternoon for game three versus Prairie View A&M. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

FOLLOW GRAMBLING STATE ATHLETICS

For complete coverage of Grambling State athletics, please follow the Tigers on social media at @GSU_Tigers (Twitter), /GramblingStateTigers1901 (Facebook), @gramblingathletics (Instagram), or visit the official home of Grambling State Athletics at gsutigers.com.