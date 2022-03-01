By: Taylor Jeanlewis/Grambling Athletics

GRAMBLING, La. | A last-minute comeback attempt wasn’t enough for the Tigers to come out on top of the Wildcats as they dropped a 69-63 decision on Monday night in their last home game of the season at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

A’Mari McCray recorded a double-double registering 12 points, 14 rebounds and one assist. Cameron Christon led the Tigers’ offense with 18 points, three rebounds and two assists. Prince Moss followed scoring 14 points and four rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

-Grambling State (11-17, 9-7) scored first with a tip in from A’Mari McCray at the 19:11 mark

-Bethune-Cookman (9-20, 7-10) jumped ahead of GSU, 16-11, at 11:16 as Marcus Garrett sunk a three-pointer

-The Wildcats led for nearly nine minutes before Grambling State’ Prince Moss tied the at 23 then took the lead,24-23, with two good free throws at the 2:35 mark

-BCU went into the half with a 32-26 lead

-Grambling State tied the score at 36 with a jumper from Tra’Michael Moton at the 16:58 mark

-Bethune-Cookman climbed back into the game to tie it at 49 after trailing the Tigers by as much as 11 points in eight minutes

-The Wildcats took the lead with 8:00 left in the game, 50-49

-BCU held an eight point lead, 61-53 when Joe French went up for a jumper at the 3:44 mark

-The Tigers cut the deficit to two,62-60, with 53 seconds left in regulation as Prince Moss came down with a monster dunk

-Bethune-Cookman went on a 7-3 run to close out and top the Tigers 69-63

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Grambling State shot 43.1 percent (22-of-51) from the floor and 66.7 percent (16-of-24) from the free-throw line

-The Tigers finished with 34 points in the paint, eight second chance points four fastbreak points, 24 points off of 17 BCU turnovers and six bench points

-Bethune-Cookman shot 42.2 percent (19-of-45) from the field and 80 percent (24-of-30) from the free-throw line

-Marcus Garrett led the way for BCU posting 27 points, five rebounds and three assists

-Joe French added 16 points, two rebounds and one assist

-Kevin Davis tallied 15 points, nine rebounds and one assist

-The Wildcats finished with 12 points in the paint, nine second chance points, four bench points and 19 points off of 16 GSU turnovers

UP NEXT

The Tigers will travel to Alabama A&M for a match-up with the Bulldogs on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.