Grambling’s date with South Carolina State in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge canceled, Celebration Bowl also gone for 2020

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has yet to announced their plans for the 2020 college football season.

On Thursday, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the suspension of all Fall sports, with no immediate plans to move to Spring.

Grambling’s September 6 date in Atlanta with South Carolina State has been canceled.

The annual Celebration Bowl, set to be held December 19 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium has also been called off for 2020.

GSU Director of Athletics, David Ponton, shared if there is a backup plan for finding new team for the first week of the Tigers’ schedule.

“Well, we’ve had several schools contact us prior to this, in anticipation of games being canceled, ” says Ponton. “So, we’re talking to those schools. But, at this particular time, we have to wait and see if football is going to be played in the Fall. We’re just going day-by-day.”