Grambling’s Broderick Fobbs speaks on SWAC postponing football to Spring

Monday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) elected to postpone all Fall sports to Spring.
That follows a similar move, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) made just a few days prior.
With that the SWAC’s new football training period, will last eight weeks, and begin in January 2021. The regular season is expected to start in early March. No official date has been given at this time.
Like other member schools, Grambling will play seven contests, with six being conference games, and one non-conference.
Tigers head coach Broderick Fobbs shared his reaction to the SWAC moving football to Spring.
“At this point, with everything we’ve been through for the last six months, my reactions have gotten numb, ” says Fobbs. ” … No one knows what to do at this particular time. If you look at other conferences, and other leagues, there’s really nothing being said. You’re hearing the old cliche of ‘we’re meeting on it, ‘ and ‘we’re working it out.’ But, the truth of the matter is nobody really knows.