Grambling’s Broderick Fobbs on playing football in the Spring, ‘ … we want to make sure we give our kids what they should have …’

On Monday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) formally announced their Spring slate of football contests.
In July, the conference announced their member schools would play Fall sports, including football, in the Spring.
Concerns have been raised over teams in other leagues who have plans on playing in the Spring, over essentially playing two full football seasons in 2021. The health, safety, and recovery time between the end of the Spring season and entering the Fall are what’s on the minds of many – players included.
NBC 10 Sports asked Grambling head football coach, how his players would be able to handle two seasons in one year.
“Yes, there are seven football games, but it’s mirror imaging of a Spring [practice schedule] because we start Spring ball the first week of March and we don’t finish until the last week of April, ” says Fobbs. “But, it’s a situation I think we can handle. But, I also understand, I know it’s different, it’s new. But, we want to make sure we give our kids what they should have.”
Grambling will open the Spring 2021 football season versus Prairie View A&M in Dallas on February 21.