Grambling’s band performs during NBA All-Star Game’s pregame celebration; Director Dr. Nikole M. Roebuck speaks on experience

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Grambling brand was on worldwide display, Sunday night, during the NBA All-Star pregame celebrations.

The university’s world-renowned band performed while members from Team Durant, named for team captain and Brooklyn Nets star, Kevin Durant.

Dr. Roebuck tells NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian she initially received a call, from the NBA, inviting them to perform, during our recent ‘snow week’ in Northeast Louisiana.

“It was a process between us and the NBA, ” says Dr. Roebuck. “They did come on campus and record us. They did a one day shoot. They sent a production team down and they were able to film us on campus. A very, very amazing experience to have the production team down. Pretty much kept the kids for the shoot. Had to have a smaller number. Not the whole band. [It was] just to make sure we were following CDC guidelines and contact limits.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories