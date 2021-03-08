Grambling’s band performs during NBA All-Star Game’s pregame celebration; Director Dr. Nikole M. Roebuck speaks on experience

The Grambling brand was on worldwide display, Sunday night, during the NBA All-Star pregame celebrations.

The university’s world-renowned band performed while members from Team Durant, named for team captain and Brooklyn Nets star, Kevin Durant.

Dr. Roebuck tells NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian she initially received a call, from the NBA, inviting them to perform, during our recent ‘snow week’ in Northeast Louisiana.

“It was a process between us and the NBA, ” says Dr. Roebuck. “They did come on campus and record us. They did a one day shoot. They sent a production team down and they were able to film us on campus. A very, very amazing experience to have the production team down. Pretty much kept the kids for the shoot. Had to have a smaller number. Not the whole band. [It was] just to make sure we were following CDC guidelines and contact limits.”