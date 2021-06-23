Grambling State’s “The Voice” passes away after a battle with colon cancer

MONROE,LA (KTVE/KARD) Recently Malech rucks was arrested for second degree murder in regards to the Michael Sherman case. According to police records this isn’t the first time that Malech Ruck's name has been involved with a murder case.

The community is still mourning the death of Richwood quarterback Michael Sherman. Richwood’s football coach Marcus Yanesz says he’ll miss Michael’s smile the most. Marcus Yanesz "The thing I’ll miss most about Michael is just his smile, you know, he had that smile that could just light up a room"

Malech Rucks was arrested in connection to the shooting and court documents show that he has a history of gun violence.