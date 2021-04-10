Grambling State’s softball series against Southern is postponed to tomorrow, Monday, & Tuesday

Louisiana Tech and NBA legend, Karl Malone, along with the help of many others held a jambalaya plate fundraiser. The event sold out of plates in less than 50 minutes. Up to $10,000 was raised on Thursday alone - that's part of $60,000 overall since donations have been accepted.

The former Summerfield Rebel learned this week that longtime Bulldogs announcer, Dave Nitz, will "semi-retire" following the 2020-21 season. Beginning next year, the 78 year-old will only call Louisiana Tech baseball games.