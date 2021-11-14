Grambling State Tigers falls 31-14 loss to Bethune-Cookman in a SWAC Contest on Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

West Monroe, LA (KTVE/KARD) —

Grambling State Tigers wrapped up its home season with a 31-14 loss to Bethune-Cookman in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Bethune-Cookman capitalized on a GSU turnover and went 53 yards in four plays as Jimmie Robinson III scored on a 3-yard run, giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 4:34 left in the opening quarter.

Grambling State got on the board on a offensive possession as the Tigers marched 72 yards in 10 plays, with John-Paul Pierce connected with Dorrell James for a 14-yard touchdown, trimming the deficit to 17-7 with 5:01 remaining in the first half.

The Tigers took advantage of a BCU turnover, going 40 yards in five plays as Tony Forrest Jr. caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Pierce, closing the gap to 24-14 with 11:17 remaining.

However, the Wildcats put the game away with 5:46 left as Laderrien Wilson scored ona 30-yard touchdown, giving Bethune-Cookman the 31-14 lead.

Grambling State concludes the season after a week off with the 48th Annual Bayou Classic against rival Southern inside the Caesars Superdome.