Grambling head football coach Broderick Fobbs on GSU’s first-ever meeting with LSU in 2023, ‘ … You have to understand, from their perspective, it has to make sense for them … ‘

On Monday, it was announced that Grambling will face LSU, in football, for the first time ever.
The date is scheduled for September 9, 2023, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
GSU head coach Broderick Fobbs, discussed with NBC 10 Sports’ Chris Demirdjian on the finally playing the state’s flagship school.
“It’s really not that hard to think about, ” says Fobbs. “It’s one of those situations, you have to understand, that from their perspective it has to make sense for them We’re at a time now where the State of Louisiana is really getting a lot of help from our program, from LSU here in the State of Louisiana. If you look at the last four or five years, they’ve done a lot to assist or help all of the programs in the state’s system.”