Grambling gets first win of the season at Jackson State.

MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team won a shootout game against East Central University on Saturday at Cotton Boll Stadium. UAM had 600 yards of total offense, paced by the play from quarterback Demilon Brown who totaled 413 yards of total offense and had five total touchdowns.

It seemed every time a team scored, the other answered with points of their own.

In the first quarter, ECU scored first with a field goal, but UAM responded with an 18-yard rushing touchdown to conclude a 5-play 75-yard drive. After a made PAT, it was 7-3 UAM.

Following a touchdown by ECU, UAM had a 10-play 60-yard drive and Devontae Dean plunged in a one-yard rushing TD. The first quarter concluded with UAM leading, 14-10.

Scoring continued throughout the second quarter as the Weevils tallied a touchdown run from Dean again to finish-off a 10-play 70-yard drive. UAM took a 21-10 lead into halftime.

The third was pretty evenly split, with both teams tallying touchdowns. The big one for UAM was a huge play. Demilon Brown hooked up with DeAndre Washington for the longest touchdown play of the year as it was 88-yards to the house. At the conclusion of the third, UAM led ECU, 28-24.

The fourth proved to be the biggest battle, as ECU tallied 22 points and UAM totaled 21. The quarter was highlighted by a 42-yard touchdown reception from Washington, a 68-yard rushing touchdown by Brown, and a 9-yard rushing TD from Brown.

ECU tallied three TD's of their own and converted on a two-point conversion earlier in the quarter to make the deficit three points.

What made the difference for UAM, was the final few plays. With 45 seconds left, UAM was forced to punt, but it was muffed by ECU and recovered by the Weevils. Arkansas at Monticello lined up in victory formation to run out the clock and earn the win, 49-46.

Notable performances were from Brown, Washington and Dean. Brown had 413 total yards and 5 total touchdowns, while Washington had four receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Dean rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns.UAM improves to 3-2, while ECU is 1-4. The Weevils are undefeated at home (3-0) and earned their 400th win in program history.

UP NEXTThe Weevils will head to Southeastern Oklahoma State University next Saturday, October 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.