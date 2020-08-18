Grambling football schedule released; Bayou Classic versus Southern set for April

Grambling has released their football schedule for Spring 2021. In July, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced their plan to move Fall sports to Spring, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Tigers football team will now play a seven game schedule, beginning February 27. That is when GSU will face Prairie View A&M in the annual ‘State Fair Classic’ in Dallas.
Broderick Fobbs and company will host Jackson State for their home opener on March 6. The highly anticipated ‘Bayou Classic’ will take place, in New Orleans, on April 17.