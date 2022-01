Georgia defeats Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff Championship.

Stetson Bennett, who began his Bulldog career as a walk-on player, threw for two touchdowns and 224 yards, while completing 17 of his 26 passes. Bennett was named the Offensive Player of the Game.

Former West Monroe Rebel, Slade Bolden, had a career high seven receptions in the contest. Neville alum, Phidarian Mathis also suited up in the game.