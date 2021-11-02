Franklin Parish’s Kelsey Mealy signs softball scholarship with South Arkansas Community College

Tuesday, friends and family lined the library at Franklin Parish High School. It was all to honor Kelsey Mealy, who will extend her softball career to college.

The senior signed a letter of intent with South Arkanasas Community College. Mealy shares her excitement with NBC 10 Sports

“Whenever I visited South Arkansas, I knew that there was in that College it felt like home when I visited there, ” says Mealy. “When I met the Coach it made it even better. She just deep down to earth and she really reminds me of my High School Coach. I’m excited but I’m nervous. I’m ready to move there and meet new people. My grandfather Mike Williamson, he really, he takes me to the field everyday. We work and he always tells me when I’m doing wrong. Also my coach Chris Forman, he’s helped me a lot with my batting, I’ve improved so much.”