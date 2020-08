A former West Monroe star has returned home. Trey Coleman, who suited up as the Rebels running back from 2012-16, was one of 10 players added to ULM’s roster for the 2020 season.

Coleman spent one season at Tennessee, before transferring to Hutchinson Community College, in Kansas.

There has been no confirmation on his eligibility for the 2020 season. If eligible, Coleman could join a loaded room of Warhawk running backs, led by redshirt senior Josh Johnson.