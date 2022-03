Longtime baseball coach Randy Davis has passed away, according to a Tweet from his son Will.

Davis formely served as an assistant coach on Lou St. Amant staff from 1985-87. He later went onto be a head coach at Louisiana Tech from 1996-98.

Dad finally went to be with our Lord in heaven today. I only hope I can be 1/2 the Dad he was to me.



Visitation will be next Monday, March 7th at University Baptist Church in Baton Rouge from 11:00am-1:00pm



Services will follow at 1:00pm pic.twitter.com/BeKRslv7vM — Will Davis (@WillDavis44) February 28, 2022