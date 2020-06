For the last two seasons, Manny Michel, has enjoyed retirement. But, the itch of coaching was too much.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Michel will join LSU’s staff as a defensive analyst, according to Shea Dixon at 24-7 Sports.

Michel had two stints with the Warhawks. From 1999-2009, he was the defensive line, and co-defensive coordinator. He returned to ULM, under Matt Viator staff from 2015 to his retirement in 2017.