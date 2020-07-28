Former Grambling and NFL offensive lineman, Willie Young passes away

Ruston native, and former Grambling offensive tackle, Willie Young has passed away at the age of 77.

Young extended his football career, once he signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, in 1965. He played in New York from 1966-75.

While with the Giants, Young played in 135 contests, starting in 119 of those games.

He is the father of former Ruston, and LSU defensive back, Rodney Young. Young, a Grambling native also played for the Giants, from 1995-98. He was named a USA Today “All-American” in 1990. Rodney paid tribute to his father on social media.