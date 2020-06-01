For the first time ever, Grambling football to play LSU, in 2023

For the first time in program history, Grambling’s football team will meet LSU.

On Monday, both sides finalized a deal for the pair of Tigers to play on the same field on September 9, 2023.

LSU also announced a date with crosstown, Southern University, on September 10, 2022. It’s also the first time the Jaguars will travel to Tiger Stadium.

“This is an incredible opportunity to join our fan bases of these historic Louisiana institutions and championship programs,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “These dates will be days to celebrate not only football, but the state of Louisiana and all of our people. It’s time and we are all proud to be a part of it.”

We’ll hear reaction from Grambling, Monday night at 6:00 on NBC 10.