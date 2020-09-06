For college football on TV, ‘the season itself is the story’

(AP) — The networks that televise college football are adjusting to a smaller inventory of games because many conferences won’t be playing this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They also know there’s no guarantee all the games still on the schedule will be played.

Cases of COVID-19 have spiked on many college campuses, and conferences continue to formulate testing protocols for players and coaches.

Ilan Ben-Hanan oversees ESPN’s four college networks.

He says broadcasters will need to be flexible about postponements, cancellations and other changes for the foreseeable future.

