Soon Grambling could add an additional rival to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC): Florida A&M University.

The news was first reported by HBCU Gameday, and later confirmed by the Tallahassee Democrat.

An official vote on the move is expected during Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. If passed, the Rattlers would depart the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), after 41 years.

If approved, FAMU would play in the SWAC’s Eastern Division as early as the 2021-22 season.