BATON ROUGE, La. | The Grambling State University baseball team fell 11-5 to Southern University on Sunday afternoon at Lee-Hines Stadium.

The Jaguars used a five run seventh inning to blow the game open.

GSU starting pitcher Connor Rudy (2-5) surrendered five runs, on eight hits, to go along with eight strikeouts and one walk in 6.1 innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the second inning, LaMarcus Jones put Grambling State (8-16 overall, 3-3 SWAC) on the board with an RBI double to centerfield.

After Southern (6-17, 3-3) tacked on another run in the bottom of the second inning, Shemar Page punctuated the top of third with an RBI triple to right field, trimming the Jaguars' lead to 3-2

In the top of the sixth inning, Grambling State found itself behind 5-2. Jones notched his second RBI of the day, scoring Trevor Hatton on a fielder's choice, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

The bottom fell out for the Tigers in the seventh inning, however. GSU gave up five runs, highlighted by back-to-back home runs for SU, to go up 10-3.

GSU’s Daylon Ardoin registered his first homer of the year in the eighth inning, sending a two-run home run to left centerfield.

SU added one more run in the bottom of the frame.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Grambling State registered nine hits

Southern tallied 13 hits

GSU committed one error

Grambling State leads the SWAC in homers (22)

Malik Abdul , Heath Backhus and Emir Garrett made relief appearances for GSU

SU's Christian Davis (1-2) git the win, allowing three runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings of work. He also struck out six batters and walked two.

UP NEXT

Grambling State travels to Jackson, Miss. to take on Jackson State on Tuesday at Braddy Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.