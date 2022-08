Excitement is in the air. On the second floor of a restaurant, on a rainy Summer afternoon in El Dorado, nearly two dozen people congregated to talk about the return of a staple in the community: the Murphy USA Classic.

We learned that Ouachita Baptist will meet Southern Arkansas for the 12th annual event on Saturday, October 22.

