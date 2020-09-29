” … Disappointed in what I’m doing. I still believe … ” Matt Viator disscusses Warhawks’ 0-3 start, what can be fixed

“Really, really poor performance.”
Matt Viator is perhaps echoing the thoughts of those in the locker room, and the spectators. ULM’s latest loss, to UTEP last Saturday, is bad. But, it all starts with something talked about this season: the offense.
“Didn’t execute offensively, again, ” says Matt Viator, ULM head football coach. “Barely ran 40 plays, again, just like the Army game.”
Aside from that UTEP cashed in on three of four red zone trips. ULM didn’t have one. The biggest difference was in the Warhawks’ ground game. The visitors outgained the host, 210-7.
“Tried some different things last week with staff trying to do some different things, ” Viator continues. “Different approach to how we were approaching the game. From a personnel standpoint. Just have to keep looking at the guys we have in there.”
Quarterback Colby Suits, who was spotted playing with a knee brace, completed 17 of his 27 passes, with 184 yards and a touchdown.
“I think he’s fine, ” says Viator. “Practiced with it all week, last week. I think I got asked this in the post game, ‘You either call different plays, or switch the quarterback, other than just trying to give you a spark.’ Kind of addressed it. Gave it to Jeremy [Hunt] a couple of series. Didn’t think he had many chances either.”
The hope is for the offense to reverse its bad luck versus a Georgia Southern team, coming to Monroe on Saturday, that’s tied for the least amount of touchdowns surrendered in the Sun Belt Conference.
“To hold [ULL] in that situation, good as their run game is, then get the ball back, that’s impressive, ” says Viator.
Matt Viator has over 30 years of coaching experience. Where does the challenge of fixing an 0-3 Warhawk team rank in his career?
“Been the biggest disappointment, ” says Viator. “Not disappointed in the players and their effort. Disappointed in what I’m doing. I still believe…”
ULM hosts Georgia Southern, Saturday night at 6:00.