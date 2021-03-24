Despite solid eight strikeout performace from Adrianna Chavarria, Warhawks edged by Southeastern

By: Mike Hammett/ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – An infield miscue by ULM with two outs in the sixth inning allowed Southeastern Louisiana to score two unearned runs and forge past the Warhawks in a 2-1 victory at the ULM Softball Complex on Wednesday, March 24.

Audrey Greel collected the first hit of the sixth for the Lions, a single to center, and two batters later moved into scoring position with a single to left field by Aeriyl Mass. The pair moved to third on passed ball before Lindsey Rizzo reached on an error at third, allowing Greely and Mass to score in succession, providing Southeastern Louisiana with a 2-1 lead it would no relinquish.

ULM’s lone run of the game came in the fourth inning when Kennedy Johnson delivered a bunt single which scored Jayden Mount from third base.

The Warhawks capped off the game with six hits, receiving two from Johnson, who finished 2-of-3 from the plate. Mount finished with the lone extra-base hit of the game, a double, after going 1-for-3 from the plate with a run scored. The top third of the Warhawks’ batting order was 3-of-9 from the plate with a run score.

MC Comeaux (6-5) picked up the win for Southeastern Louisiana after tossing one inning, allowing two hits among the five batters she faced. Ellie DuBois (S, 4) completed the save, tossing one inning where she converted one strikeout.

Adrianna Chavarria (1-3) suffered the loss for the Warhawks despite eight strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings where she scattered three hits and allowed two runs.

The Warhawks return to the diamond on Tuesday, March 30, when they head to Baton Rouge to face LSU at 6 p.m.