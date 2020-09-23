Despite Louisiana Tech’s late-game thriller, still plenty to work on before playing Houston Baptist this weekend

Louisiana Tech was down 17 points during Saturday’s date with Southern Miss. They still trailed with under :20 seconds left in the game. Then, a hero rose to the occasion.

“When I saw it, I was freaking out. But, originally I didn’t know, ” says Griffin Hebert, Louisiana Tech wide receiver.

When Louisiana Tech wide out, Griffin Hebert, made Saturday’s game-tying catch, late versus the Golden Eagles he wasn’t the only one freaking out. So did everyone on each sideline of M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.

“The first view that they put on the jumbotron, you couldn’t see his feet, ” says Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech head football coach. “Was really kind of hoping he was in. But, I did not have a lot of hope.”

Hebert caught two touchdown passes on only five receptions. Each of those throws came from either quarterback Luke Anthony and Aaron Allen.

“Aaron started the game great, ” says Hebert. “That was an outstanding first drive. And, Luke finished the game great. So, it’s not my decision to make, but I think both played great.”

On the defensive side, what a story for linebacker Tyler Grubbs! The freshman recorded a team leading 16 tackles. Two weeks ago, Grubbs was on the program’s fourth-string, and he wasn’t even on the team’s travel roster.

“Through COVID, contact, awaiting an NCAA waiver on a transfer in Kody Fulp, and with none of those players able to play, he was promoted to the starting mike [linebacker], ” says Holtz.

USM torched the Bulldogs’ new secondary for 160 yards and a pair of scores. Houston Baptist, their latest challenge this Saturday, features quarterback Bailey Zappe. He’s already thrown for over 1,000 yards in two contests.

“It’s fun to know that we’re going to have a lot of opportunities to rush a quarterback, ” says Deshon Hall, Louisiana Tech defensive lineman. “But, it also tells us that it’s our responsibility to get there. We got to help out the whole defense. And, we got to do our job.”

Louisiana Tech will welcome Houston Baptist to Joe Aillet Stadium, Saturday at 6:00.