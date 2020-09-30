Cool Hand Luke: Bulldogs’ Anthony has monster night versus Houston Baptist. Can he keep it going versus BYU?

“When I look at it, I’m truly almost amazed at what he’s done, ” says Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech head football coach. “He’s been in this offense for five weeks.”
Quarterback Luke Anthony is showing no signs of rust, especially after last Saturday. The Abilene Christian transfer won the starting job outright, following his five touchdown performance in Tech’s 66-38 victory.
“I asked him how do you think you played, he said, ‘On a scale of 1 to 10. Maybe a 6,'” says Holtz.
Although his stat line wasn’t squeaky clean, with the one interception, there are many who would disagree with Anthony’s self-evaluation. The grad transfer balanced the air attack, hitting eight different receivers.
“We stayed with Luke, and as he started to settle down he played better and better, ” says Holtz. “Hopefully we can play seven out of 10 on the mental side of it this week.”
So how did Anthony, one of the many players affected by no Spring practice, grab the keys to the Bulldogs offense?
“What ultimately gave him the nod, we went into the opening game we only had 50 scrimmage plays through Spring practice and Fall camp, ” says Holtz. “Normally that number is upwards of 4 to 500 … didn’t feel that was fair to [either quarterback in the running]. So we went into the opening game and said, ‘We were going to roll him.'”
The Bulldogs would not mind seeing more from the ground. To date, Tech is fifth in Conference USA in rushing. It all starts with opening holes on the offensive line.
“Just securing the line of scrimmage and creating those holes for Justin [Henderson] especially this week with those big guys up front, ” says Josh Mote, Bulldogs offensive lineman and Oak Grove alum. “We need to be a little more dominant coming off the ball.”
On the defensive side, freshman Tyler Grubbs keeps producing. The linebacker, once again, led the unit in tackles, with 12.
“When you first think of a freshman coming into the game, you think they would be nervous, it would be too much for them, ” says Grubbs. “I just look at it as a great opportunity and just want to go there and do my job. When you do your job, it explains how you do on the field.”