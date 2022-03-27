By: Eric Jones/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech defeats FIU 13-2 in the series finale at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.



LA Tech (18-6, 5-1 C-USA) used a seven run eighth inning to run rule FIU (9-15, 2-4 C-USA) and complete the third series sweep of the season. Jarret Whorff produced an impressive outing going 4.2 innings, allowing two runs and punching out four in the win. Taylor Young , Cole McConnell , Jorge Corona , Bryce Wallace and Logan McLeod all collected multi-hit games as the offense racked up 13 hits.



Jarret Whorff improved to 2-3 on the season. The right-hander was solid in his 4.2 innings, working around baserunners and leaving runners stranded.



LA Tech got on the board in the first as McConnell doubled off the wall scoring Young from first base. McConnell ended the day 3-for-5 at the plate with 5 RBI coming off a grand slam in the eighth inning.



The Bulldogs scored one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh. Philip Matulia doubled to left center in the fifth bringing McConnell home and extending the lead 5-2. Steele Netterville was just 1-for-4, but sent a tape measure home run over the left field wall in the seventh.



The Bulldogs blew the lead wide open with a six-run bottom of the eighth. McConnell tallied his second hit scoring Young. Matulia drove a pitch down the right field line scoring one more. Jorge Corona hit his fourth long ball of the year and Elliott ripped hit number three driving in the 12th run.



LA Tech secured the win in the eighth inning pouring on seven runs. McConnell belted a grand slam and Corona sent a three-run home run all with two outs to end the game by run rule.



Ryan Jennings and Landon Tomkins were nails in relief. The pair of Bulldogs did not allow a run and combined for five strikeouts.