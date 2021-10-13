Catching up with locals Josh Mote and Ced Woods at Louisiana Tech

There are nearly 20 players on Louisiana Tech’s roster with 318 ties. That includes Oak Grove alum Josh Mote, and former Carroll star Ced Woods.

Mote, a former Tiger offensive lineman, was named to the All-State team three times, aside from earning All-District all four years wearing a black and white uniform.

While suiting up for the C-Dogs, Woods earned first team All-District as a defensive back and wide receiver. The Monroe native formerly played at quarterback. The current sophomore was added to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team, in 2020.

Woods tells NBC 10 Sports how he feels Louisiana Tech’s defense can continue to improve.

“Film study, being able to see different route concepts, knowing the receivers and what they like to line up in, ” says Woods. “Who they throw the ball to, who their red zone target is. The secondary knowing these things, it can help us play faster on the backend.”

“It’s cool to have other local guys on the team like [Ced Woods], ” says Mote. “You got Ced, you got Jacob Adams, you got Jaiden Cole, a bunch of those dudes. It’s cool to go out there and represent the 318, with them. I know Ced, especially Ced, those [defensive backs] are going to get the job done on defense and just a lot of trust there with them.”

