C-USA ‘holding firm’ on playing in the Fall; Neville alum and Louisiana Tech safety, Jaiden Cole, ‘ … we’re blessed to be here … ‘

Promising news from Conference USA. Sources tell Stadium’s Brett McMurphy the league intends to play football in 2020.

Conference USA schools still planning to play football this fall, even w/league member ODU canceling fall season, sources told @Stadium. C-USA ADs met today & are “holding firm on playing in fall,” source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020

McMurphy was told, following a Monday meeting with the league’s Athletic Directors, they are “holding firm on playing in the Fall.”

If the C-USA does not intend to play in the Fall, they would join the Mountain West and MAC as two other “Group of Five” conferences that have elected to halt activities.

On Sunday, Louisiana Tech announced their season opener has been pushed back to September 12, versus Southern Miss. The same day, the Bulldogs announced that practice for this week has been paused due to five players receiving positive tests for COVID-19.

Neville alum, and Louisiana Tech starting safety, Jaiden Cole, was asked about getting ready for football.

“With everything going on we were kind of nervous and not knowing whether we’re going to play or now in seeing some teams cancel their seasons, ” says Cole. “We’re really excited. Just blessed to be here. And, playing what we’ve been training for when we couldn’t even workout together.”