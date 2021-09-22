Bulldogs continue to learn from mistakes

How can Louisiana Tech prevent another Saturday that ends in heartbreak? Can the Bulldogs avoid drama when hosting North Texas on Saturday?

The ‘Dogs sit at 1-2, currently. That very well could’ve been 3-0, it also could’ve been 0-3 (thanks to a late Bulldog fumble recovery in the win versus Southeastern).

After coming on the losing end of their second game decided by a field goal or less, in the 2021 season, Louisiana Tech Head Football Coach, Skip Holtz was asked what everyone, coaches included, learned from another close contest.