Louisiana Tech basketball returns home to a team they look up to in the Conference USA standings.

Rice comes to Ruston, having only lost once on the road in league play.

Unlike other C-USA squads, Talvin Hester’s crew only plays once this week. The Bulldogs return to action, next Thursday at Florida International.

Hester speaks on the benefits of having one game this week.

“We’ve been on the road a lot, ” says Hester. “…Try to just finish this week in a good way, before we get to the bye week. One thing they say about football coaches, but can be used for basketball coaches too, you want to end your week on a bye week in a good way so you can feel good going into the next week. I do want us to kind of rest up.”