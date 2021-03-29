Baylor ends Arkansas’ run in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight

Despite Arkansas winning the battle of the boards, it’s Baylor who ends Monday night with the most important stat: the 81-72 final score.

The Razorbacks ended with more combined rebounds than the Bears, 34-29. The Hogs had no answers for Baylor offensive attack.

The Bears were 8-for-15 from three point range, compared to 27-percent for Arkansas (3-for-11).

Midway through the first half, Baylor opened up a sizable lead. But, by the break, Arkansas only trailed by eight.

Jacksonville, Arkansas native Devo Davis tied for a team leading 14 points, along with J.D. Notae, off the bench.

