As Louisiana Tech football players return to campus for voluntary workouts, questions arise on who J’Mar Smith’s replacement will be

Things are slowly returning to normal in Ruston. This week, Louisiana Tech allowed personnel to return for voluntary workouts.

Since mid-March, when COVID-19 began to peak, the team was forced to halt Spring football activities.

Not leaving much to go off of for who the new starting quarterback will be.

Before workouts were shut down, Head Coach Skip Holtz had a general idea who’s competing for the job.

There are a pair of freshmen Holtz named in particular, J.D. Head and Jackson Thompson. Also on the list, Abilene Christian graduate transfer, Luke Anthony. Not to mention, redshirt senior Westin Elliott still hopes to have a shot at a starting role.

“…Believe there’s five people in the room right now, ” says Holtz. “Got two guys who have been in this system, that know this offense, been in it for three years. There’s been a lot of preparation mentally. Very difficult to say right now who’s the lead. Who’s the lead? I think there’s three people in that race right now. And, I’m excited to get on that field, let the depth chart be determined on the field, when we can get there.”