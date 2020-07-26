Arkansas-Monticello’s Hud Jackson on football season, ‘ … Would love to be able to play in the Fall. But, Spring is becoming more of an option … ‘

Friday, the Great American Conference (GAC) joined other leagues across the country that have made changes to their Fall sports calendar. The GAC elected to delay the start of their athletic season to September 28.

According to the conference, intercollegiate practices are scheduled to begin on August 31. As of now, no changes are expected to any program’s football schedules.

Arkansas-Monticello head football coach, Hud Jackson, checked in with NBC 10 Sports and shared his reaction to the GAC’s move.

” … Would love to be able to play in the Fall, ” says Jackson. “But, Spring is becoming more of an option. I think people are going to look at it. Football is different that any other sports. A lot more contact. A lot more happening. I think it’s going to be really something we’ll have to take a real long hard look at it. For us, having a date in the Fall gives you a little bit of hope. But, I’m being realistic here.”