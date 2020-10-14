Alabama head football coach, Nick Saban, tests positive for COVID-19

According to the University of Alabama, head football coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne have both tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ESPN, Saban was informed of his positive test on Wednesday.
Saban released a statement:
“I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home, ” says Saban.
According to FootballScoop.com, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian will take over game planning duties for this week.
Alabama is set to host Georgia on Saturday night.