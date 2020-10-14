Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Alabama head football coach, Nick Saban, tests positive for COVID-19

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

According to the University of Alabama, head football coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne have both tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN, Saban was informed of his positive test on Wednesday.

Saban released a statement:

“I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home, ” says Saban.

According to FootballScoop.com, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian will take over game planning duties for this week.

Alabama is set to host Georgia on Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories