Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
ArkLaMiss Now
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
UPDATE: Missing Ashley County Teen found safe
Gallery
Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Vegas wedding licenses
Gallery
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Texas mom accused of killing 6-year-old son to collect insurance money
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: Friday, April 2nd, 2021
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, April 2nd
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, April 2nd
3.0 earthquake hits Caddo Parish this morning
Video
Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 1st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, April 1st
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
ULM looks to bounce back against ULL at Warhawk Field | Walk-In the Park Home Run
Video
Top Stories
#17 Louisiana Tech plays double header versus the blazers of UAB at the Love Shack
Video
MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta over Georgia voter restrictions
Former Neville Defensive Coordinator Benjy Lewis after both sides parted ways, ” … I’m going to be okay. It maybe a stumble. But, I’m going to land on my feet … “
No. 17 Louisiana Tech Run Rule Blazers in Series Opener
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Want to be a scout? Check out what cool programs the Boy Scouts of America Louisiana Purchase Council is offering
Video
What’s Coming Up in Lincoln Parish? Tori Davis gives us the details
Video
Meet Mia, the owner of OatMia Cookies!
Video
Treating Mental Illness with Morehouse General Hospital’s Hope Unit
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
#17 Louisiana Tech plays double header versus the blazers of UAB at the Love Shack
College Sports
Posted:
Apr 2, 2021 / 10:51 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 2, 2021 / 10:51 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Former Neville Defensive Coordinator Benjy Lewis after both sides parted ways, ” … I’m going to be okay. It maybe a stumble. But, I’m going to land on my feet … “
Fourth stimulus check: Another payment could lift millions out of poverty
Video
Texas mom accused of killing 6-year-old son to collect insurance money
Former Louisiana officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Monroe man arrested on Attempted Second Degree Murder charges in connection to 2020 shooting
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Missing Ashley County Teen found safe
Gallery
Christopher Newport University confirms suspect in fatal attack at Capitol was former football player
Video
President Biden puts pressure on Congress, GOP to pass his economic plan
Video
Child tax credit: When will payments begin?
Arkansas police officer OK after rollover crash while responding to emergency
Video
MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta over Georgia voter restrictions
Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?
Video
Trending Stories
Former Neville Defensive Coordinator Benjy Lewis after both sides parted ways, ” … I’m going to be okay. It maybe a stumble. But, I’m going to land on my feet … “
Fourth stimulus check: Another payment could lift millions out of poverty
Video
Texas mom accused of killing 6-year-old son to collect insurance money
Former Louisiana officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Monroe man arrested on Attempted Second Degree Murder charges in connection to 2020 shooting